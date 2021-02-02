Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 97 more deaths, 1509 vaccinations in past day

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s national information system said on February 2 that 97 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9142.

Of 11 576 tests done in the past day, 832 – about 7.2 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 219 580 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 21 466 active cases, a decrease of 1185 in the past day.

There are 2850 patients in hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 36 in the past day, with 265 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Nineteen medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9527, including those who have died, those who have recovered from the disease and the active cases.

The national information system said that 1920 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 188 972.

So far, 42 634 people in Bulgaria have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including 1509 in the past 24 hours, the national information system said.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

