Seventeen out of 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones

Seventeen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on July 30.

The 17 districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pernik, Plovdiv, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

The 14-day morbidity rate is highest in Sofia city, 462.58.

The remaining 11 districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9.

As of the July 30 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 319.36 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 310.85 the day before. A week ago, on July 23, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 238.4 and five districts were red zones.

The July 30 report said that there were 984 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, with 55 in intensive care.

Of 6608 tests done in the past day, 1702 – about 25.75 per cent – proved positive.

There are 23 488 active cases, up from the 22 689 in the July 29 report.

