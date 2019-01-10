Bulgaria begins collecting income tax for 2018

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) began accepting income tax filings for the previous year on January 10, a slight departure from previous years, when filings could be made on the first working day of the year.

The shift was brought about by legislative changes that required the agency to focus on administrative procedures to wrap up its activity for the previous year, which also resulted in limited or no availability of some of the services it provides.

Tax filings can be made both in electronic format online and in hard-copy at the NRA offices. The deadline for filing tax returns this year is April 30.

The reward for getting one’s tax return in early is getting a five per cent discount on the amount owed, but only if the forms are filed electronically by January 31 and the discount is capped at 500 leva. Additionally, the discount can be used only if there was no income tax owed for previous years.

As in previous years, individuals submitting the tax returns only require a personal identification code, which can be obtained at a local NRA office free of charge.

The deadline for companies submitting their tax declarations for corporate tax is March 31.

(Photo: Darren Shaw/sxc.hu)

