Bulgaria’s Liberation Day long weekend weather: Cloudy with rain showers

Bulgaria’s Liberation Day long weekend – March 4 is a special public holiday because this year the national day falls on a Sunday – is set to see mainly cloudy weather, with rain showers in several places.

On Saturday, mainly in western and central Bulgaria, there will be light rain, with light snow in altitudes above 2000m.

Bansko and Borovets are set to open the weekend with light snow, turning to rain from Sunday.

On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy, with rain in the mountains.

Most of Bulgaria will be sunny to partly cloudy on Monday, with rain in the evening in places in south-western Bulgaria.

Capital city Sofia is set for rainy weather throughout the weekend, with a maximum temperature of 12 degrees C on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 14 on Monday.

Plovdiv will begin the weekend with rainy weather, turning to sunny skies on Sunday with a high of 17 degrees and partly cloudy weather and a high of 16 degrees on Monday.

At the coast, the weather will be mainly partly cloudy throughout the weekend, with an average high of 12 degrees C.

(Photo: Ivan Philipov)