Special forces exercise Trojan Footprint 2024 to begin, with Bulgarian participation

The Trojan Footprint 2024 special forces international exercise is being held until March 15, with the participation of military personnel from the Joint Special Operations Command, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said on February 29.

In Bulgaria, about 100 military personnel, military equipment and weapons from the Joint Special Operations Command and about 50 military personnel from the US and Romania are participating in the exercise, the ministry said.

Trojan Footprint 24 is a US European Command-approved exercise conducted by US Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) since 2016 and is designed to demonstrate US, Nato Ally, and partner nations’ ability to respond decisively to any threat from any direction.

This year, Trojan Footprint 24 is under the umbrella of Nato exercise Steadfast Defender 2024.

Trojan Footprint 24 involves special operations forces within the European theatre. Forces from Albania, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States will participate in Exercise Trojan Footprint 24, which will be conducted from March 4 to 15 2024, in Bulgaria, Georgia, Germany, Greece, North Macedonia, and Romania.

The United States Special Operations Command Europe said that Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe.

“While the exercise is focused on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, it also increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners,” the US Special Operations Command Europe said.

“Most importantly, Trojan Footprint fortifies military readiness, cultivates trust and develops lasting relationships which promote peace and stability throughout Europe,” it said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a patron of The Sofia Globe:

Become a Patron!