Bulgaria’s February 2024 Covid-19 death toll is lowest in many months

The deaths of six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in February 2024, according to figures posted on the government’s coronavirus.bg portal on March 1.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria for many months.

In January 2023, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 71, with 38 in February, 43 in March, 68 in April, 57 in May, 41 in June, 16 in July, eight in August, 15 in September, 90 in October, 73 in November, 48 in December and 55 in January 2024.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll to date is 38 737.

To date, 1 339 479 cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Bulgaria, including 858 in February.

There are 8103 active cases, 300 more than a month ago.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is 3.44 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from the 19.05 reported on February 1.

There are 169 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 90 fewer than a month ago, with 35 in intensive case, six fewer than a month ago.

To date, 4 726 147 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 271 in the past month.

A total of 2 078 004 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including two in the past month.

A total of 1 007 969 people have received a booster dose, including 124 in February, all with a vaccine adapted against the latest variant.

A total of 135 399 people have received a jab with an adapted vaccine.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a patron of The Sofia Globe: