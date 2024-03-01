The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s road death toll in first two months of 2024 is 60

The Sofia Globe staff

Sixty people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first two months of 2024, according to preliminary data posted by the Interior Ministry on March 1.

The ministry said that this was 11 fewer than the confirmed figure for the same point last year.

In January and February 2024, there were 942 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, a total of 1150 people were seriously injured.

In February 2024, there were 432 accidents, leaving 24 people dead and 516 seriously injured.

(Photo: Petr Pavel/ freeimages.com)

