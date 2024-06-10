Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections: six groups set to win MEP seats – partial results

Former Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition was poised to win decisively in the June 9 European Parliament elections, held alongside National Assembly elections, according to partial results from Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission.

With ballots from 77.3 per cent of all voting precincts tallied, GERB-UDF received 23.18 per cent of the votes, ahead of the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) centre-right electoral coalition, which had 15.11 per cent.

Pro-Russian Vuzrazhdane was third with 14.44 per cent of the vote, followed by predominantly-ethnic Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) with 13.12 per cent.

Kornelia Ninova’s Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party both comfortably cleared the 5.88 per cent threshold to win a seat, with 6.95 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively.

Populist-nationalist Velichie, which was set to be the smallest party in the next Bulgarian parliament, was top among the parties that failed to clear the threshold with 4.27 per cent of the vote.

Provisional projections on EU’s website tracking the results of the European Parliament elections across the bloc’s 27 member states, gave GERB-UDF five of Bulgaria’s 17 seats in the next European Parliament.

WCC-DB, MRF and Vuzrazhdane were each set to win three seats, with BSP getting two and ITN one.

(Photo: European Parliament)

