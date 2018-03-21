Bulgarian opposition socialist MP’s post calling EU, US ‘idiots’ over Putin and Crimea sparks political row

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s ruling majority and the opposition are caught up in their latest political row after Bulgarian Socialist Party MP Tasko Ermenkov posted on Facebook that Crimea had voted for Vladimir Putin and the European Union and the United States were “idiots”.

Putin’s victory in Russian presidential elections has caused political division around the world, against a background that the March 18 even was rigged to ensure him a fourth term as president.

While Serbia, Venezuela, Cuba, China and former Soviet republics were quick out of the block to congratulate Putin, other reactions were more cautious, such as that of the EU which noted the question marks over the elections and reminded that is stance was that the Russian occupation of Crimea was illegal.

In Bulgaria, President Roumen Radev issued congratulations to Putin on March 19, followed by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov on March 20.

(Screenshot: BNT)

