Bulgaria issues ‘Code Orange’ warning for March 22 for 18 districts as wintry weather lingers into spring

Written by on March 21, 2018 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgaria issues ‘Code Orange’ warning for March 22 for 18 districts as wintry weather lingers into spring

Astronomical spring may have started on the evening of March 20, but in Bulgaria, there is not much sign of it as wintry weather continues to linger into the first days of the new season.

Bulgarian authorities have issued a “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for 18 districts for March 22 2018, because of forecasts of strong wind.

The districts are Dobrich, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Razgrad, Rousse, Shoumen, Silistra, the district of Sofia, the city of Sofia, Turgovishte, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin and Vratsa.

The rest of the country is subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather because of forecast rain and snow. The only exception is Smolyan, which has “Code Green” status.

For March 22, weather forecasts for Sofia were that the Bulgarian capital would have a low of minus two degrees Celsius, rising to a maximum one degree, with snow. Snow is also expected in the city on March 23.

Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv is set on March 22 for a low of one degree, rising to four degrees, with snow and rain. At the Black Sea coast, Varna will have a low of zero degrees, rising to three degrees, with snow and rain, and Bourgas also will have a low of zero degrees, rising to four degrees, with snow and rain.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - Bulgaria’s fully independent English-language news and features website, run by an all-expatriate team. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin by using the form on the homepage of our website. Please click to support our advertisers!