Bulgaria’s National Assembly elections: GERB-UDF wins, seven groups in – partial results

Former Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition won the largest share of the vote in the June 9 parliamentary elections, held alongside European Parliament elections, according to partial results from Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission.

With ballots from 77.9 per cent of all voting precincts tallied, GERB-UDF received 24.08 per cent of the votes, ahead of the predominantly-ethnic Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), which had 15.85 per cent.

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) centre-right electoral coalition was set to be the third-largest group in the 50th National Assembly, winning 14.99 per cent, followed by pro-Russian Vuzrazhdane with 14.26 per cent.

Kornelia Ninova’s Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) was fifth with 6.93 per cent, ahead of cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party on 6.21 per cent, while populist-nationalist Velichie was set to be the smallest party in the next parliament after winning 4.91 per cent of the vote.

The final results, including the number of seats won by the parties and coalitions standing in the June 2024 parliamentary election, were expected to be announced by the Central Election Commission later this week.

The names of the MPs in the 240-seat legislature would be announced several days later, allowing those candidates who stood for election in more than one electoral district or for both the National Assembly and the European Parliament to choose which seat they will take.

The Central Election Commission was yet to announce the final turnout figures, but said that 20.44 per cent had cast ballots as of 4pm on June 9, compared to 27.27 per cent recorded at the same point in the April 2 2023 election. Final turnout in the April 2023 election was 40.69 per cent.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments