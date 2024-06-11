Bulgaria’s exports in January-April 2024 down 3.8%, imports up 16.8% y/y

In January – April 2024, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 28 071.9 million leva, 3.8 per cent less than in January – April 2023, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 11, citing preliminary data.

In April 2024, the total exports of goods added up to 7 302.6 million leva, an increase of eight per compared with April 2023, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – April 2024 amounted to 32 123.7 million leva (at CIF prices), 0.1 per cent less than January – April 2023.

In April 2024, the total imports of goods increased by 16.8 per cent compared with April 2023, adding up to 8 589.2 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – April 2024, amounting to 4 051.8 million leva.

In April 2024, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 286.6 million leva, the NSI said.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon: