The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Europe 

European Parliament 2024 elections: Provisional estimate of seat allocations

The Sofia Globe staff

The European Parliament has published a provisional estimate of allocations of seats to parliamentary groups, following the June 6 to 9 2024 elections in the European Union’s 27 member states.

The estimate is based on available provisional or final national results published after voting has finished in all member states, based on the structure of the outgoing Parliament.

The 2024-2029 European Parliament will have 720 seats.

(Main photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

European Council President: EU, candidates, must both be ready for enlargement by 2030

The Sofia Globe staff

Russia’s online assault evaporates internet freedom

VOANews

Value of EU imports from Russia in Q1 2024 down 85% from Q1 2021

The Sofia Globe staff