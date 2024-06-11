European Parliament 2024 elections: Provisional estimate of seat allocations

The European Parliament has published a provisional estimate of allocations of seats to parliamentary groups, following the June 6 to 9 2024 elections in the European Union’s 27 member states.

The estimate is based on available provisional or final national results published after voting has finished in all member states, based on the structure of the outgoing Parliament.

The 2024-2029 European Parliament will have 720 seats.

(Main photo: EC Audiovisual Service)