Bulgaria’s National Archaeological Museum exhibition includes finds made during motorway works

Bulgarian Archaeology 2022, an exhibition that includes finds made during construction of the Hemus and Vidin-Botevgrad motorways, is on at the National Archaeological Museum in Sofia from February 15 to May 21.

The exhibition includes a gold necklace, ornaments, iron spears and ceramic vessels found by archaeologists during the road projects.

A dig along the route of the Hemus Motorway near the village of Bohot in the Pleven district led to the finding of three structures that had been part of a Thracian necropolis from the early Hellenistic era.

Among the most notable finds are a gold necklace, six silver fibulae with hinged construction, two beads with human faces made of glass paste, and iron spears.

At another site near the village of Chavdartsi in the Lovech district, numerous structures and artifacts from the Chalcolithic, Bronze, Iron and Roman ages were found, including ceramic vessels, iron spearheads and ornaments.

Along the route of the Vidin – Botevgrad road, in the area of Ruzhintsi, a prehistoric settlement from the early Chalcolithic – first half of the fifth millennium BCE has been studied.

The buildings were quadrangular in shape, with wood and clay foundation construction.

The exhibition also includes stone tools – adzes, axes, chisels and a stone weight.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said that close to 10 million leva had been earmarked in its budget for archaeological digs at large-scale road projects.

(Photos: Road Infrastructure Agency)

