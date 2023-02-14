5.5 Richter scale earthquake in Romania felt in Bulgaria, Serbia

An earthquake measured at 5.5 on the Richter scale at 3.16pm on February 14, epicentred in Romania, was felt in Bulgaria and Serbia.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that the earthquake had a depth of 40km and its epicentre was 71km north-north-east of Drobeta-Turnu Severin and 11km north-west of Târgu Jiu, Romania.

Places where the earthquake was felt included Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, where even low-rise buildings experienced the vibration.

The earthquake initially was registered as 5.8 on the Richter scale. This was later revised to 5.6, then to 5.7, then to 5.5.

