Ukraine a step closer to EU’s ‘roam like at home’

Ukraine is one step closer to the EU’s free roaming area today, as the European Commission (EC) adopted a proposal to incorporate roaming into the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, the EC said on February 14.

Once in place, Ukrainian visitors will no longer have to pay any additional charges to use their mobile phones when travelling in the EU, while travellers from the EU will benefit from the same rights when visiting Ukraine, the EC said.

Bringing Ukraine into the EU free roaming area is one of the key actions of the revised Priority Action Plan, the Commission said.

This plan is the roadmap for the full implementation of the EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) and Ukraine’s further integration into the EU Single Market. This is the first instance of an extension of EU internal market treatment to Ukraine.

The February 14 step follows the announcement by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her 2022 State of the Union Address, to bring Ukraine into the free roaming area.

It also follows the Commission’s engagement with EU and Ukrainian operators to put in place voluntary measures to allow affordable or free calls between the EU and Ukraine, which were just extended.

(Photo: Burst from Stocksnap)

Please support The Sofia Globe by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!