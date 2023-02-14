European Parliament backs new CO2 emission reduction targets for new passenger cars, vans

The European Parliament voted on February 14 to approve the new CO2 emissions reduction targets for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, aimed at zero CO2 emissions for new cars and vans in 2035.

With 340 votes in favour, 279 against and 21 abstentions, MEPs endorsed the deal reached with EU ministers on revised CO2 emission performance standards for new cars and vans in line with the EU’s increased climate ambition.

The new legislation sets the path towards zero CO2 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2035 (an EU fleet-wide target to reduce CO2 emissions produced by new cars and vans by 100 per cent compared to 2021).

Intermediate emissions reduction targets for 2030 are set at 55 per cent for cars and 50 per cent for vans.

(Photo: Andy Greenhouse)

