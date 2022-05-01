Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 384 deaths in April

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 384 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in April, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 913, according to figures in the May 1 report by the unified information portal.

The figures come on the day that Bulgaria’s remaining Covid-related rules for arriving in the country fall away, and a month after the government allowed the Covid-19 epidemic declaration to lapse.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in July 2021 was 152, rising to 683 in August, to 1986 in September, 3117 in October, peaking at 4454 in November, followed by 2502 in December, 2363 in January, 2263 in February and 948 deaths in March.

A total of 17 806 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in April, bringing the total to date to 1 156 729.

According to the May 1 report, there are currently 141 671 active cases, 38 214 fewer than the figure in the April 1 report.

As of May 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 108.49 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 256.33 on April 1.

There are 878 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, 1066 fewer than a month ago.

There are 83 in intensive care, 136 fewer than a month ago.

In the past month, 351 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date to 24 425.

A total of 4 382 663 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 30 665 in the past month.

A total of 2 055 820 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5273 in the past month, while 746 796 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 23 331 in the past month.

