Bulgaria scraps all Covid-related entry requirements from May 1

As of May 1, all of Bulgaria’s entry requirements related to measures against Covid-19 are being scrapped, according to an order issued by Health Minister Assena Serbezova on April 28.

Up to May 1, arrivals in Bulgaria from any foreign country are permitted on presentation of a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate or equivalent for vaccination, having undergone the disease or having tested negative. However, currently 10 countries are exempted from even that requirement.

The 10 countries exempted are North Macedonia, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Israel and Egypt.

In an explanatory memorandum appended to the April 28 order, Serbezova pointed to World Health Organization figures showing a downward trend in newly registered cases of Covid-19 globally.

She said that in the EU-EEA area, the incidence of Covid-19 varied widely.

Serbezova cited decreasing Covid-19 morbidity in Bulgaria, reduced numbers of patients in hospital and a reduced death rate.

Nineteen of the 27 member states of the EU had repealed requirements such as the digital certificate, she said.

Along with the repeal of the green certificate requirement, the temporary units for border health control at airports and other border checkpoints are being suspended.

(Sofia Airport)

