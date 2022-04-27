Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron variant found in all 90 samples – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on April 27 that it has found the Omicron coronavirus strain in each of the 90 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from March 18 to April 6 and came from 14 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

As of April 11, three patients in the NCIPD sample group had died, 24 were in hospital, 39 were undergoing home treatment and 24 had recovered.

NCIPD said that the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain was found in 63 cases, or 70 per cent of all samples, compared to 67.6 per cent in the previous sample group sequenced by NCIPD, as announced on April 20.

The remaining samples showed evidence of five distinct subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, including five cases of BA.1, 10 cases of BA.1.1 and nine cases of BA.2.9 subvariants.

The largest number of samples in the latest group sequenced by NCIPD came from the city of Sofia (27), followed by the districts of Bourgas (13), Plovdiv (nine) and Pernik (seven).

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

