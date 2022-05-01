Bulgaria’s road death toll in first four months of 2022 is 140

Share this: Facebook

A total of 140 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads from January to the end of April, according to provisional figures posted on May 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 45 more than at the same time in 2021.

There were 1639 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first four months of 2022, compared with 1437 in January to the end of April last year.

In the first four months of this year, 2065 people were seriously injured in road accidents in Bulgaria, up from 1791 at the same time last year.

In January to April 2020, there were 1760 road accidents, leaving 107 people dead and 1403 injured. In 2020, from March for a few months onwards, there was a reduced rate of deaths, accidents and injuries on Bulgaria’s roads, following the introduction of temporary restrictions on intercity travel in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In January to April 2019, there were 1744 serious accidents, leaving 141 people dead and 2195 seriously injured.

In 2021, for the fourth consecutive year, Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union, according to figures published by the European Commission on March 28.

