Roads closed, houses flooded, in parts of Bulgaria in aftermath of heavy rains

The road between the town of Gotse Delchev and Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Bansko was closed to traffic in both directions on January 13 after heavy rains undermined a retaining wall in the section near the village of Kremen.

Bulgarian National Television said that experts were assessing the wall to determine if there was danger of a complete collapse.

The road closure was among critical problems in the aftermath of the heavy rains and snow that hit parts of Bulgaria on January 12.

The levels of the Struma and Mesta rivers were starting to normalise on January 13, but the situation still remained critical, BNT said.

Much agricultural land had been damaged by floodwaters, according to the report.

It was a difficult night for the people in the village of Hadzhidimovo, after floodwater inundated their homes. Many of the flooded homes remained without electricity on January 13.

The road between Hadzhidimovo and the village of Blatska collapsed on January 12.

On January 13, the road between Tsarevo and Rezovo on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast was closed after the Veleka River overflowed.

The rain has stopped on the southern Black Sea coast, but there are still rivers that have overflowed their banks and flooded roads and settlements.

One of the most critical points in the Bourgas region is the main road from the city of Bourgas to Sredets in the area of ​​the village of Debelt. The road has been inundated by water overflowing from the Sredetska river.

There are several road sections in the Bourgas region that are still closed, including the stretch between Ahtopol and Rezovo, the road between the villages of Prisad and Zidarovo, as well as the section near the village of Dimchevo.

(Photo, from January 12: Sofia municipality)

