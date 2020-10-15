Covid-19: Denmark introduces restrictive measures for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

As of midnight on October 17, Denmark is introducing restrictive measures against people arriving from Bulgaria, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on October 15.

Bulgaria will be included in the category of “risk countries”, given the increased number of people infected with Covid-19 in the country, the Foreign Ministry said.

People travelling from Bulgaria will be able to visit Denmark only for “respectable” reasons, in the words of the statement.

Wizz Air flies Sofia-Copenhagen-Sofia four times a week and it is possible that Bulgarian citizens will not be allowed on to flights unless they have a good reason to travel, the Foreign Ministry statement said.

(Photo: goodfreephotos.com)

