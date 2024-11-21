Bulgaria’s weather bureau issues Code Red for two districts, all others also subject to warnings

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the highest-level warning of very dangerous weather for the districts of Vratsa and Montana for November 22 over forecast strong winds.

Several districts are subject to the Code Orange warning for November 22, also because of forecast strong winds: Sofia city, Sofia district, Plovdiv, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Turgovishte, Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo and Lovech.

The remaining districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather because of strong winds.

The weather bureau said that morning temperatures will be between minus four degrees and one degree Celsius.

Maximum temperatures will vary widely, from six to seven degrees C in the western regions of the Danube Plan, 20 degrees in the pre-Balkans, and in capital city Sofia, about 16 degrees C.

In the evening, it will rain in north-western Bulgaria, and the rain will spread to the entire country on Saturday night. Snow is forecast for the high altitudes.

On November 21, there were reports of damage, including fallen trees and branches, from various parts of Bulgaria after the previous day’s strong winds.