The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria’s weather bureau issues Code Red for two districts, all others also subject to warnings

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the highest-level warning of very dangerous weather for the districts of Vratsa and Montana for November 22 over forecast strong winds.

Several districts are subject to the Code Orange warning for November 22, also because of forecast strong winds: Sofia city, Sofia district, Plovdiv, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Turgovishte, Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo and Lovech.

The remaining districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather because of strong winds.

The weather bureau said that morning temperatures will be between minus four degrees and one degree Celsius.

Maximum temperatures will vary widely, from six to seven degrees C in the western regions of the Danube Plan, 20 degrees in the pre-Balkans, and in capital city Sofia, about 16 degrees C.

In the evening, it will rain in north-western Bulgaria, and the rain will spread to the entire country on Saturday night. Snow is forecast for the high altitudes.

On November 21, there were reports of damage, including fallen trees and branches, from various parts of Bulgaria after the previous day’s strong winds.

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria eliminated in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest semi-final

The Sofia Globe staff

Outrage in Bulgaria after political parties abuse identity numbers to register

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria to hold early parliamentary elections on date between September 28 and October 12

The Sofia Globe staff