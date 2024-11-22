Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry advises of planned military convoys

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry has advised of planned military convoys that will travel on the national road and rail network between now and the end of the year.

The ministry said that the convoys would be travelling in connection with the rotation of military formations taking part in training at the joint Bulgarian – American training ground at Novo Selo.

Military aircraft also will be involved in preparations for deployment.

Joint training of this type has been conducted in Bulgaria since 2019 in implementation of the plans for exercises of the Bulgarian military in the country and abroad, the ministry said.

It involves forces and equipment from the Defence Ministry and the military.

Formations from the US Army in Europe participate in the training on a rotational basis.

“The exercises enhance the capabilities of the Bulgarian Armed Forces to fulfill their constitutional obligations to defend and protect the territorial integrity of the country and contribute to interoperability in the collective defence system.”



Personnel and military equipment from the armed forces Türkiye will also travel on Bulgaria’s roads on November 26 and 27 2024, the ministry said.

The transportation is in connection with the rotation of the contingent from the armed forces of Türkiye, which participates in the Nato Stabilization Force (KFOR) in Kosovo.



The convoys will be escorted by Bulgarian military police teams, the ministry said.