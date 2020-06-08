Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1019 active cases, 1548 recoveries

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria remained above the 1000-mark for a second day on June 8, after being below that mark on June 6 for the first time in late April, according to the national information system.

The number of active cases rose by 13 in the past 24 hours to 1019.

Of 427 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 16 were positive, bringing the total to date to 2727 confirmed cases. In all, 90 329 PCR tests have been carried out, according to the national information system.

There are 158 people in hospital, 12 of them in intensive care.

The number of people who have recovered has risen by three to 1548. This is 56.7 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The death toll remains unchanged at 106, with no new deaths reported since June 6.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 10 are in Sofia, and two each in the districts of Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Sliven.

Bulgarian National Radio reported on June 8 that by the end of the day it would become clear whether the head of the regional health inspectorate in Sliven, Dr Petya Balulova, would resign, taking responsibility for the large number of people infected by medical staff at the Hadji Dimitar private hospital.

Sliven mayor Stefan Radev said that Balulova had told him that she intended resigning. However, she would first speak to Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.

The head of the hospital, Dr Penko Penkov, said that he would tighten anti-epidemic measures at the hospital.

The hospital is to be disinfected again today after which samples will be taken and a decision made on Tuesday whether it will re-open.

Of the 294 medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive for new coronavirus to date, 18 are at the hospital in Sliven.

