Bulgaria’s exports in 2021 up 24% y/y

In 2021, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 67 933.5 million leva, 24 per cent more than in 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 10, citing preliminary data.

A year ago, the NSI reported that exports from Bulgaria in 2020 were 6.9 per cent lower than they had been in 2019, a decrease that came against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on trade.

The NSI said that in December 2021, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 5 948.5 million leva, an increase of 32.5 per cent compared with December 2020.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in 2021 waso 76 684.4 million leva (at CIF prices), 27.5 per cent more than in 2020.

In December 2021, the total imports of goods increased by 41.1 per cent compared with December 2020, adding up to 7 324.8 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in 2021, amounting to 8 750.9 million leva.

In December 2021, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 376.3 million leva, the NSI said.

