Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 108 deaths, 7263 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 108 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 34 152, according to the February 10 report by the unified information portal.

Of 30 170 tests done in the past day, 7263 – about 24.07 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 018 851 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 262 352 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 590 in the past day.

As of February 10, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1521.84 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1560.2 on February 9.

The report said that in the past day, 6745 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 722 347.

There are 6237 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 775 newly admitted. There are 608 in intensive care, 17 fewer than the figure in the February 9 report.

A total of 151 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 22 012.

So far, 4 226 703 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7552 in the past day.

A total of 2 020 190 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2267 in the past day, while 644 355 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4080 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 9, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least one dose of vaccine was 29.7 per cent, of full vaccination 29.4 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.2 per cent.

The ECDC said that among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 74.2 per cent, of full vaccination 70.7 per cent and of a booster dose, 47 per cent.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!