Bulgaria’s Stara Zagora district eases some anti-epidemic measures

Pupils in all grades in the Stara Zagora district will attend in-person classes as of February 14, the district medical council decided, according to a report on February 10 by Radio Stara Zagora.

The council, which met online, turned down a proposal by the regional health inspectorate for pupils in the fifth to 12th grades in Stara Zagora and Kazanluk municipalities to rotate between in-person and distance learning.

The order for restaurants to close by 10pm is being lifted as of February 14, but the requirements for them to use no more than 50 per cent of capacity, as well as comply with other anti-epidemic measures, remain in place.

The report said that occupancy of beds for Covid-19 patients in medical facilities in the district is 48.6 per cent in intensive care and 83 per cent in conventional care.

According to Bulgaria’s unified information portal, as of February 10, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in Stara Zagora district is 1957.29 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

