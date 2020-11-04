Bulgaria’s Bansko Season 2020/21 ski pass prices: Offer announced

Share this: Facebook

Ski season passes have been popular due to the VIP lane being available, their value for frequent users of the ski domain and for their complete flexibility. A season pass is what us Bansko Bloggers have stuffed in the arm pocket of our ski jackets every ski season.

For this coming 2020/21 ski season Ulen, the lift operator in Bansko, claim they wanted to add a better offer to “compensate” last season’s season pass holders; as they say on their banskoski.com website: “…at the end of last winter we were forced to stop operating the facilities in the Bansko ski area for reasons beyond our control”.

They then say go on to say: “For all those holders of seasonal passes and family passes for 2019/2020, who now buy new seasonal passes for 2020/2021 will be able to use the facilities in Bansko with thоse passes also during the summer of 2021. As you know, Bansko is an all seasons resort and this will enable our loyal guests to enjoy the beautiful nature of Pirin mountain in the summer.”

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

