Bulgaria bets on ‘Winter sports boost your health’ motto for ski tourism

Bulgaria will be betting on an advertising motto “Winter sports boost your health” to encourage people to visit the country’s ski resorts this season, it has emerged from statements by Tourism Minister Mariana Nikolova.

Meanwhile, some two or three-star hotels could be turned over for accommodating Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, an idea that came from the industry itself in an apparent move to try to rescue occupancy figures.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)