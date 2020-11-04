Covid-19 in Bulgaria: PM orders reorganisation of hospitals

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has ordered that hospitals designate parts to specialise solely in the treatment of Covid-19, and that some hotels be readied to accommodate people in need, the national information system said on November 4.

During an online meeting of the Cabinet, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said that he had spoken with heads of hospitals and an order regarding the reorganisation would be issued today.

This order would ensure the provision of the necessary medical care for Bulgarian patients with coronavirus in specially designated parts of hospitals.

Tourism Minister Mariana Nikolova said that a list was being drawn up of hotels in which people would be accommodated if medical establishments ran out of capacity. This list would be completed by the end of the day, she said.

The regular Cabinet meeting was held against a background of the national information system showing, in its daily report, single-day records in deaths in Bulgaria linked to Covid-19 and in the number of newly-confirmed cases.

In other news regarding the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria on November 4:

The district crisis headquarters in Sliven said that from November 4 to 30, gambling halls, fitness clubs, restaurants and other places of entertainment, bars and coffee shops must close by 11pm.

The Sliven district also is barring minors from visiting public places indoors and outdoors, including shops, drinking establishments and entertainment establishments, after 9pm. Under-18s will be allowed in restaurants only if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has self-isolated after Deputy Minister Petko Doykov tested positive for Covid-19.

Doykov was a member of Zaharieva’s delegation in Berlin for the tripartite meeting with the German presidency of the Council of the EU and a delegation from the Republic of North Macedonia. Through diplomatic channels, the other two delegations had been notified, the Foreign Ministry said. The Bulgarian delegation has been quarantined.

Three members of Parliament from the ultra-nationalist United Patriots group have Covid-19, and one of them is in a very serious condition, National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria Valeri Simeonov told journalists on November 4.

Plovdiv mayor Zdravko Dimitrov, who has been in hospital since the weekend, said that his temperature had again risen, after previously dropping. He announced on October 26 that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

