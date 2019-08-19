Bulgarian special forces, US Air Force begin joint exercise on August 19

Share this: Facebook

Joint training involving Bulgarian special forces and the US Air Forces in Europe began on August 19, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence said.

The joint exercise involves 250 military personnel from Bulgaria’s 68th Special Forces Brigade and up to 30 personnel with five UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the US Air Forces in Europe, the ministry said.

The exercise, for which the Black Hawks began arriving in Bulgaria on August 17, will continue until August 25.

Parachute jumps will be performed in the area of Cheshnegirovo air base, in central Bulgaria north-east of Plovdiv, during the joint exercise.

The Defence Ministry said that the object of the exercise was to enhance the skills of the special forces in performing parachute jumps from helicopters and building interoperability between the forces involved and the resources used in carrying out joint tasks.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

