Bulgarian Food Safety Agency seized and destroyed nearly 14 000kg of food in July

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency confiscated and destroyed 13 677 kilograms of food in July 2019, the agency said on August 19.

The agency carried out close to 14 000 inspections in July of manufacturing, wholesale and retail food establishments and catering establishments across Bulgaria.

Inspectors ordered 12 places shut down and issued close to 1000 fines.

The violations most frequently found during inspections included offering expired foods, improper storage of food, food not correctly labelled in terms of statutory requirements for health and identification marking, the agency said.

Other violations included businesses performing activities for which they were not registered under the Food Act, gaps in the records kept in connection with the Food Safety Management Systems, lack of traceability of the food offered, and personal health records the expiry date of which had passed.

Inspectors also found shortcomings in the condition of buildings and equipment and poor hygienic conditions at the sites, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said.

The agency customarily steps up inspections in the peak of Bulgaria’s summer and winter holiday seasons.

(Photo: Mario Carangi/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments