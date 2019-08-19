Sofia police inspector arrested for demanding 850 leva bribe from motorist

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A Sofia police inspector who demanded a bribe of 850 leva (about 434 euro) from a motorist not to issue a summons for a speeding fine has been arrested, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office said on August 19.

The Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office said that the person from whom the bribe was demanded had contacted prosecutors.

The police inspector had promised, in exchange for the bribe, to manipulate the record so that a summons could not be issued because it would appear that the statute of limitations had expired.

The inspector was arrested while receiving the bribe and taken into 72-hour custody. Prosecutors lodged an application in Sofia City Court on August 19 for the accused to be remanded in custody.

If found guilty, the accused could face a prison sentence of three to 10 years, a fine of up to 20 000 leva, and a deprivation of the right to occupy a certain state or public position, and the right to practice a certain profession or activity, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Comments

comments