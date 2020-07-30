Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Confirmed cases rise by 284, active cases 4816, 13 more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 284 in the past day after 6395 PCR tests were done, according to data posted on July 30 by the national information centre.

In the past 24 hours, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 66 to a total of 4816. Compared with a week ago, July 23, this is an increase in the number of active cases of 196.

The death toll has risen by 13 in the past day to a total of 368.

This means that in the week since July 23, a total of 47 patients in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died. Since the national information centre’s update on June 30, a total of 145 have died.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 23 to a total of 722. Thirty-seven are in intensive care. Compared with a week ago, July 23, the number of patients in hospital is up by 80.

The number of people who have recovered has increased by 205 in the past day, to a total of 5971.

Twenty-six medical personnel have tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 664. Compared with a month ago, June 30, this is an increase of 260.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 73 are in the city of Sofia, and by district, 38 in Blagoevgrad, 33 in Rousse, 29 in Dobrich, 24 in Plovdiv and 21 in Varna.

By district, the others are Bourgas seven, Veliko Turnovo three, Vidin three, Vratsa one, Gabrovo eight, Kurdzhali seven, Kyustendil 13, Montana one, Pazardzhik two, Pernik three, Sliven four, Smolyan two, Sofia district three, Stara Zagora three, Turgovishte three, Haskovo two and Shoumen one.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

