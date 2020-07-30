Bulgarian President Radev vetoes amendments to mining concessions

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian President Roumen Radev said on July 30 that he has vetoed some provisions in the bill of amendments to the Subsurface Resources Act concerning the length and conditions of mining concessions.

In his motives for the veto, Radev argued that the provisions were too lax in terms of the requirements levied on prospective concession-holders and restricted the state’s ability to get better terms for concession deals.

Bulgaria’s constitution grants the head of state a limited power of veto, through enabling the President to return legislation to the National Assembly for further discussion. The National Assembly may overturn the President’s veto through a simple majority vote or accept the veto and review the vetoed clauses.

Since taking office in January 2017, Radev made liberal use of this power, his latest veto being the 22nd, with Parliament overturning the veto in all but two cases, when the provisions in question were withdrawn. On several occasions, Radev has followed through with a Constitutional Court challenge, where he has been more successful in blocking legislation.

(Photo: president.bg)

