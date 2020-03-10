Bulgarian PM calls Cabinet security council meeting on coronavirus

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has called an emergency meeting of the security council at the Cabinet office for the morning of March 11, the government information service said.
The convening of the meeting follows the confirmation that two elderly people in Sofia have been tested positive for Covid-19 new coronavirus.
This brings to six the number of people in Bulgaria confirmed as having Covid-19. The others are two in Gabrovo and two in Pleven.
The statement said that the security council would discuss the Covid-19 situation, as well as the outcome of a video conference held on the evening of March 10 of EU leaders, in which Borissov participated.
On March 8, after the first four cases were confirmed, Bulgaria’s Cabinet met in emergency session, agreeing on a range of steps, including closing cinemas, theatres and other indoor cultural events across Bulgaria, banning indoor sports events and ordering that outdoor sports events be held behind closed doors.
Two days after the Cabinet decisions, it was clear that while theatres, opera houses and art galleries were complying with the ban, it was being defied by cinema chains, which remained open in shopping malls across Bulgaria. On March 10, there were discussions at government level on allowing cinemas and theatres to be open in districts in Bulgaria where there were no confirmed cases of Covid-19.