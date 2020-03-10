Bulgarian PM calls Cabinet security council meeting on coronavirus

Following the confirmation of four cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, the country's government ordered a ban on all indoor cultural events, including closing theatres and cinemas.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov's Cabinet met in emergency session on the morning of March 8 to decide on measures recommended by the national crisis staff against new coronavirus.

The ban on cultural events nationwide went further than the crisis staff's recommendation, which was to impose the ban only in the two towns, Pleven and Gabrovo, where the cases had been confirmed.

Culture Minister Boil Banov proposed the nationwide ban, saying that "400 to 500 people in closed rooms for two to three hours are at high risk".

First and second league football matches will be played without the public, as will indoor sports events.

The Cabinet voted to ban the export of surgical masks and other protective equipment.

Borissov ordered the Interior Ministry and State Agency for National Security to act against speculation in such items.

He rejected a recommendation to close cities where coronavirus cases were confirmed.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev was ordered to go to Pleven and Gabrovo to inspect the situation in the two towns. Borissov ordered all members of his Cabinet to be available to him 24 hours a day and not to go to their ministries.

Borissov underlined the need for Bulgarians to exercise personal discipline and responsible behaviour and not to panic.

He spoke strongly against panic-buying and hoarding, saying that Bulgaria's large retail chains had sufficient stocks.

There were sufficient coronavirus test kits, he said. The Cabinet voted to make available to the Ministry of Health whatever funding it needed for masks and other equipment, and to provide extra beds.

Borissov said that at 2pm on March 7, he would meet representatives of large companies involved in the production of medical supplies.

Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the crisis staff against coronavirus, said that all people who had been in close contact with the patients with confirmed cases were being sought as a priority, following which all those in second-line contact would be sought.

Hospitals where there were confirmed cases are quarantined and may admit only cases of extreme emergency such as heart attacks and strokes.

In areas with confirmed cases, all school extra-curricular activities such as excursions are banned.

All tests for Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria so far have proven negative, the head of the country's crisis staff against the disease told a morning news conference on March 7.

Six people admitted to the Military Medical Academy for observation and tests have completed their quarantine period and will be discharged after a second test proves negative, crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said.

New coronavirus is present in four of Bulgaria's neighbouring countries: 45 cases in Greece, nine in Romania, three in North Macedonia and one in Serbia, the morning briefing was told.

While there have been no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, an influenza epidemic is in effect in the country between March 6 and 11 inclusive, closing schools.

On March 6, the World Health Organization European Region said that Italy remained the country with the largest numbers of cases in Europe, with 769 new cases and 41 deaths reported to WHO over the previous 24 hours.

In the WHO European Region, there were 43 countries with confirmed cases as of 11.30pm Eastern European Time on March 6.

The list was Italy 4636, Germany 639, France 613, Spain 374, Switzerland 180, United Kingdom 167, Netherlands 128, Norway 113, Sweden 101, Austria 47, Greece 32, Iceland 26, San Marino 24, Denmark 23, Finland 19, Israel 19, Ireland 13, Portugal 13, Czech Republic 12, Croatia 11, Estonia 10, Azerbaijan 9, Georgia 9, Slovenia 9, Belgium 8, Romania 7, Belarus 6, Poland 5 Hungary 4, Russian Federation 4, North Macedonia 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2. WHO European Region said that there was one case each in Andorra, Armenia, Holy See, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine.

There are no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, Serbia and Turkey, the head of Bulgaria's crisis staff against coronavirus, General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, told a briefing on March 2.

An update posted by the World Health Organization European Region on March 2 showed that as of 10am Eastern European Time, of Bulgaria's neighbouring countries, there were seven confirmed cases in Greece, three in Romania and one in the Republic of North Macedonia, and none in Serbia and Turkey.

Mutafchiyski said that the largest increase in newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus was in Italy, followed by South Korea, Iran and China.

He said that two people had been admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia in the past 24 hours for observation. There had been no new arrivals overnight into March 2.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and deputy head of the crisis staff against new coronavirus, said that on the recommendation of the crisis staff, the Health Ministry has decided to set up two additional laboratories for the diagnosis of new coronavirus.

These laboratories were at the University Hospital in Stara Zagora and at St Marina University Hospital in Varna. The National Reference Laboratory has supplied test kits to the two laboratories, he said.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that as of March 2, a total of 2199 cases and 38 deaths had been reported in the EU/EEA, the UK, Monaco, San Marino and Switzerland: Italy (1689), France (130), Germany (129), Spain (83), United Kingdom (36), Switzerland (24), Norway (19), Sweden (14), Austria (14), Netherlands (13), San Marino (8), Greece (7), Croatia (7), Finland (6), Denmark (4), the Czech Republic (3), Iceland (3), Romania (3), Belgium (2), Estonia (1), Ireland (1), Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (1) and Monaco (1).

Thirty-five deaths have been reported in Italy, two deaths have been reported in France, and one death has been reported from San Marino, the ECDC said.

Bulgaria has declared a nationwide influenza epidemic, closing all schools from March 6 to 11.

The order was signed on March 5 by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, media reports said. Soon after the announcement, the ministry's website could not be accessed.

The Health Minister's order suspends routine medical consultations for women and children, routine examinations and immunisations, non-emergency surgical operations and visits to all medical establishments.

The ministry has recommended discontinuing university lectures and all large-scale public events, including sports and cultural events.

Kindergartens may remain open, but there must be screening at the entrance to check for ill children, as well as stepped-up measures for cleaning and disinfection of the premises. At the discretion of parents, children may be kept out of kindergarten until March 11.



Regional health inspectorates are charged with informing the regional governors, mayors of municipalities and medical establishments in the respective administrative area about anti-epidemic measures.

On the morning of March 5, General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the national crisis staff against new coronavirus, confirmed that there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. However, hospital wards across the country were filling up because of a major increase in cases of Type B influenza, he said.

Sofia University rector Atanas Gerdzhikov ordered the suspension of classes and all large-scale events at the university until March 15 in response to the four confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria.

Scheduled examinations and defence of dissertations would go ahead if it was impossible to postpone, he said in an order issued on March 8.

The order suspended all conferences, discussions, public lectures, performances, concerts and other cultural events, sports events, departmental and faculty council meetings. Urgent decisions would be voted on electronically, Gerzhikov said.

Trips by academic staff, administration staff and students abroad should be cancelled, unless in exceptional cases they could not be postponed or cancelled.

All academic staff, administration staff and students, as well as foreign faculty, researchers and students arriving from abroad should go into quarantine for 14 days.

Gerdhzikov also ordered disinfection of Sofia University premises.

The same day, Sofia municipality ordered numerous steps against coronavirus. There have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria's capital city. The confirmed cases, as of the morning of March 8, add up to four - two in Gabrovo and two in Pleven.

Meeting in emergency session on Sunday morning, the Cabinet ordered numerous steps against coronavirus, including the cancellation of all indoor cultural events.

In Sofia, the Sofia Opera and Ballet, Ivan Vazov National Theatre, Theatre Sofia and Bulgarian Army Theatre were among those to cancel performances immediately.

Sofia Opera and Ballet cancelled an evening performance of Verdi's Troubadour. It said that it would make a further announcement on Monday.

Sofia Theatre said that the March 8 performance of the play The Debaucher was being postponed. Tickets could be rescheduled for future dates or refunds were also possible, the theatre said.

