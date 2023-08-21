Bulgaria: Cabinet security council discussed effects of ending derogation for Lukoil

The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s Cabinet security council, at a meeting on August 21, discussed the potential effects of a possible early termination of the derogation for the import of Russian oil and petroleum products for processing at Lukoil Neftohim Burgas, a government information service statement said.

They were presented in reports by the Ministry of Economy and Industry together with the Ministries of Finance and Transport and Communications, the State Agency for National Security, the State Intelligence Agency and the Military Intelligence Service.

The decisions on the presented analyzes will be taken at the next meeting of the Security Council and will be proposed to the government.

In mid-2022, the European Commission granted Bulgaria an exemption from the European oil embargo on Russia, which is valid until the end of 2024. Before the Bulgarian Parliament’s summer recess, GERB submitted a proposal for its early termination. 

