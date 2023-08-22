Defence Minister: Bulgaria will continue to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine

Bulgaria will continue to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev said on August 21 during a visit to Odesa, where he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, a statement by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence said.

After the official talks, the two ministers gave a joint news conference, where Tagarev expressed gratitude for the warm welcome in Ukraine and emphasised the importance of personal contact for strengthening bilateral cooperation.



In the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Tagarev said that the security environment has been greatly altered since the foundations of the European security architecture were attacked in February 2022.

Bulgaria supports the legal actions for protection from Russian military actions and the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, he said.



“Russian provocations in the Black Sea hinder free shipping, increase the risk of incidents and escalation of tensions,” Tagarev said.

“In these conditions, the close coordination of efforts with our coastal allies Romania and Turkey aims to strengthen our surveillance and situational awareness,” he said.



“Our country stands in solidarity with Ukrainian efforts, both on a bilateral basis by providing political, humanitarian and military-technical support, as well as within the framework of its membership in Nato, the EU and the UN. In this regard, the decision taken to move from a two-stage to a one-stage process of joining Ukraine to Nato confirms that its place is in the Euro-Atlantic family.”



Bulgaria would continue to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine: “Our commitment remains unwavering and is based on our shared values ​​and our centuries-old historical ties,” Tagarov said.

Reznikov thanked Bulgaria for the assistance provided and expressed concern over Russia’s actions in the Black Sea, emphasising the strategic importance of the grain deal, as the world’s food crisis is also a security crisis.



During his visit to Odesa, Tagarev was met by Bulgaria’s Consul General Svetoslav Ivanov, held talks with the representatives of the Bulgarian diaspora and donated Bulgarian books to them. He later visited a military base of the Ukrainian Navy and laid flowers at the monument to the fallen sailors in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

(Photo of Reznikov and Tagarev: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence)

