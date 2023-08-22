Bulgaria seeks to help Moldova reduce Russian influence among Moldovans with Bulgarian roots

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Moldovan President Maya Sandu have held talks on boosting the study in Moldova of the Bulgarian language and culture, as well as joint education projects by Moldovan and Bulgarian universities, a Bulgarian government statement said.

In this way, Bulgaria will help Moldova reduce Russian influence among Moldovans with Bulgarian roots, the statement said.

Russia is interfering in Moldova’s internal affairs, Sandu said.

Criminal groups controlled by Russia even buy votes in elections. This worries the government in Chisinau, which is also very concerned about the situation in Ukraine.

The statement said that Moldova is actively working for inclusion in the European Union and hopes to obtain candidate member status.

Denkov declared full support for the policy of the Moldovan cabinet on the part of the EU and Bulgaria in particular.

He proposed joint projects with the University of Rousse in technological and IT specialties, as well as with the University of Sofia and the University of Veliko Turnovo in the field of humanitarian disciplines, for example in European studies.

“This will give European education and a European perspective to young people in Taraklia,” Denkov said.

Denkov and Sandu were in Athens on August 21 for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Balkan leaders and top EU officials.

(Photo: government.bg)

