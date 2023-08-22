The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria seeks to help Moldova reduce Russian influence among Moldovans with Bulgarian roots

The Sofia Globe staff , ,

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Moldovan President Maya Sandu have held talks on boosting the study in Moldova of the Bulgarian language and culture, as well as joint education projects by Moldovan and Bulgarian universities, a Bulgarian government statement said.

In this way, Bulgaria will help Moldova reduce Russian influence among Moldovans with Bulgarian roots, the statement said.

Russia is interfering in Moldova’s internal affairs, Sandu said.

Criminal groups controlled by Russia even buy votes in elections. This worries the government in Chisinau, which is also very concerned about the situation in Ukraine.

The statement said that Moldova is actively working for inclusion in the European Union and hopes to obtain candidate member status.

Denkov declared full support for the policy of the Moldovan cabinet on the part of the EU and Bulgaria in particular.

He proposed joint projects with the University of Rousse in technological and IT specialties, as well as with the University of Sofia and the University of Veliko Turnovo in the field of humanitarian disciplines, for example in European studies.

“This will give European education and a European perspective to young people in Taraklia,” Denkov said.

Denkov and Sandu were in Athens on August 21 for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Balkan leaders and top EU officials.

(Photo: government.bg)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgarian ultra-nationalist MEP Dzhambazki caught drink-driving

The Sofia Globe staff
blue stethoscope on a white background

Bulgaria’s Vratsa, Montana districts latest to declare influenza epidemic

The Sofia Globe staff

Greek-Bulgarian border blockade: Bulgarian PM threatens ‘serious steps’

The Sofia Globe staff