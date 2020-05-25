Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Number of recoveries exceeds newly-diagnosed cases on weekly basis

Share this: Facebook

For the first time since Bulgaria’s national operational headquarters against new coronavirus has been monitoring the epidemiological situation, the number of people who have recovered exceeds the newly-diagnosed cases on a weekly basis, operational HQ secretary Dimo Dimov said on May 25.

The total mortality in Bulgaria between March 9 and April 26, according to the National Statistical Institute, is comparable to that of the previous year, and so far there has been a three decrease in total mortality compared with 2019, Dimov said.



But he warned that this was still not a sustainable trend and “we hope it will become one with the continuation of measures that have proven their effectiveness – physical distance, personal hygiene and disinfection”.

In the past 24 hours, 443 samples had been tested in Bulgaria and only six proved positive, Dimov said.

Four of the newly diagnosed are in hospital. In all, there are 235 people in hospital, 20 of them in intensive care.

The most recent results bring the total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to 2433, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered, a 0.2 per cent increase on a daily basis.



The number of people who have recovered has increased by 22 to a total of 862.

In the past 24 hours, no one who had tested positive for new coronavirus had died, Dimov said.

Of those who had tested positive, 21 per cent were aged between 50 and 59, 19 per cent between 60 and 60 and 17 per cent between 40 and 49.



The current mortality rate from Covid-19 in Bulgaria is 18.5 deaths per one million people.



