Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on duck farm in Yambol district

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A new outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza was confirmed at a duck farm in the village of Zimnitsa, Straldzha municipality, Yambol district, Bulgaria’s Food Safety Agency said.

There were 6000 ducks on the farm and it was expected that the process of destroying them would be completed on April 5, the agency said.

A three-kilometre protection zone and a 10-km observation area around the holding were set up, with a ban on the trade and movement of domestic, wild and other birds and breeding eggs, organization of fairs, markets, exhibitions and other clusters of domestic or other birds.

The agency said that clinical examinations would be carried out at poultry establishment, along with a check on biosecurity measures at poultry establishments in the area.

The announcement came a month after Bulgaria reported a bird flu outbreak at a chicken farm in the village of General Toshevo in the Dobrich district.

(Photo: Martin Titlak/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments