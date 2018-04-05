Bulgarian FM: Support for Moldova’s EU prospects ‘consistent and categorical’

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s support for Moldova’s European prospects is consistent and categorical, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on April 5 after talks in Sofia with visiting Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Iurie Leancă.

Bulgaria had been among the first EU countries to ratify Moldova’s association agreement with the EU, Zaharieva said.

She congratulated Moldova on the progress made so far on the road to European integration.

“Sometimes the reforms we are required to do are difficult and time-consuming, but their benefits are measured over the long-term,” Zaharieva said.

