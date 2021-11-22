Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 73 deaths, 733 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 73 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 27 253, according to the November 22 report by the unified information portal.

Of 13 936 tests done in the past day, 733 – about 5.25 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 673 288 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 108 085 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 175 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 835 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 537 950.

There are 7357 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of which 223 are newly-admitted, the report said. There are 760 in intensive care, an increase of one compared with the figure in the November 21 report.

Twelve medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 065.

The report said that to date, 3 186 030 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, including 4544 on Sunday.

A total of 1 693 392 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2571 in the past day, while 61 835 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 798 in the past day.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

