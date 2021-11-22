Sixteen districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Sixteen out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the November 22 update by the unified information portal.

The 16 districts are Blagoevgrad, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sofia city, Sofia district, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Vratsa, 876.7 per 100 000 population. In the city of Sofia, the morbidity rate is 733.64 per 100 000.

Eleven districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Bourgas, Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

One district, Kurdzhali, is a Covid-19 yellow zone, meaning an infection rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 population. The morbidity rate in the district is 202.76 per 100 000 population.

The update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 585.93 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

