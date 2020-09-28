Borissov assures Zaev that Bulgaria supports European future of N Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has assured Zoran Zaev, his counterpart in Skopje, that Bulgaria remains consistent in its support for the European future of the Republic of North Macedonia, a Bulgarian government statement said.

Borissov expressed confidence that the two countries would remain committed to the implementation of the 2017 good-neighbourliness treaty.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister congratulated his counterpart on his election victory, wished him success in his responsible position and expressed confidence that constructive co-operation at the highest level would continue in the future, the statement said.

The telephone conversation came several days after Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karakachanov, leader of ultra-nationalist minority partner in government the VMRO, threatened that Bulgaria would block North Macedonia’s EU accession process unless there was agreement in a joint commission on unresolved historical issues.

The September 27 statement said that the focus of the two prime ministers’ talks was the Berlin Process and the organisation of the Sofia Summit as part of an initiative to be held in November.

Borissov emphasised the great responsibility that Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia have as co-chairs of the Berlin Process this year.

He said that in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bulgaria continues to work in support of the countries of the Western Balkans and their European prospects, the statement said.

