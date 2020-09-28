Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 7 new deaths, active cases rise to 5083

Share this: Facebook

Seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 796, according to the September 28 daily report by the national information system.

Of the seven, three people did not have concomitant diseases. They were a 40-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man and an 84-year-old man.

As is customary, the number of PCR tests done on Sunday was lower than on other days of the week.

A total of 1103 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 58 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad three, Bourgas two, Gabrovo 19, Montana seven, Pazardzhik four, Smolyan three, Sofia district one, Sofia city 17, Stara Zagora one and Turgovishte one.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases, has passed the 20 000-mark, to reach 20 055 as at the September 28 report.

There are 5083 active cases, an increase of 35 compared with the September 27 report.

Sixteen people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 14 176.

There are 794 patients in hospital, 41 in intensive care.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 1119.

