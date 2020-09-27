Tsvetanov’s Republicans for Bulgaria holds founding meeting

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Republicans for Bulgaria, the political party of former GERB parliamentary leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov, held its founding meeting in Sofia on September 27, unanimously electing him as its leader.

The party said in a Facebook post that 1123 supporters attended the founding meeting, held at the Inter Expo Centre in Bulgaria’s capital city.

Pavel Vulnev, a Chicago-based Bulgarian business person and former owner of the now-defunct BiT television station, was elected as deputy leader of the party.

The party said that Vulnev’s election showed that one of the priorities of Republicans for Bulgaria will be to care for Bulgarians abroad and to guarantee their right to participate in elections via electronic voting.

Tsvetanov called for early parliamentary elections and criticised the current government, which he said lacked a clear direction of development.

Republicans for Bulgaria is a centre-right party which wants Bulgaria on a Euro-Atlantic path, according to Tsvetanov.

In an implicit criticism of Borissov, he said that Republicans for Bulgaria would not be “leader’s party” but its decisions would be taken on a consultative basis.

He said that it was possible that members of his party would be subject to “repression” and promised to support them.

Centre-right and right-wing political formations that shared the values of Republicans for Bulgaria were seen as the party’s potential partners.

Among the main goals of the party are guaranteeing civil rights, improving the quality of life and accelerated economic development of the regions.

(Photo via the Facebook page of Republicans for Bulgaria)

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the orange button below.

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments