Bulgaria lowers VAT rate on wine and beer sales in restaurants

Bulgaria’s National Assembly approved on July 30 the second reading of amendments to the Value-Added Tax Act, reducing the tax rate on wine and beer sales in restaurants, charter bus services, gyms and other sports facilities from 20 per cent to nine per cent.

The reduced VAT rate will be in effect between August 1 2020 and December 31 2021. It is meant to reduce the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the second time in as many months that MPs amended the law to cut VAT rates. In June, Parliament passed amendments reducing VAT on restaurant sales, catering services, books, baby foods and baby hygiene products.

At that time, the minority government coalition partner also tabled the amendment to reduce the VAT on wine and beer sold in restaurants, which was rejected. It passed at second attempt, with support from the majority government coalition partner and parts of the opposition.

(Photo: Antti Simonen/sxc.hu)

